Recipes: Vegan Chili and Piccadillo Salad

RECIPE #1

Vegan Chili

Serving Size: 8

INGREDIENTS

1 750 grams box of Dei Fratelli Truly™ Finely Chopped Tomatoes with Onion, Carrot and Celery

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 oz. baby bella mushrooms, chopped

3 cloves garlic (1 tablespoon), minced

1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce, drained and minced

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 15 oz can black beans – partially drained

1 15 oz can kidney beans – partially drained

1 15 oz can pinto beans – partially drained

2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

PREPARATION

Heat oil in a heavy bottomed Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, cook until softened and beginning to brown 7 to10 minutes. Add garlic and chipotle chile, cook one minute. Add tomatoes, paprika, dried oregano and chili powder, bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Add beans, tamari and Worcestershire sauce. Cover, reduce heat to medium low. Simmer 45 minutes, stirring often until the chili is rich and full flavored. Serve with a red onion and cilantro salad dressed with the juice of 2 limes, rice or corn bread.

RECIPE #2

Piccadillo Salad

Serving Size: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 750 grams box Dei Fratelli Truly™ Petite Cut Tomatoes

1 pound of uncooked ground chicken

1 small onion (about 1/3 cup), chopped

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 small potato, peeled and finely chopped

1/4 cup dried, pitted, prunes (plums), sipped

1/4 cup pimento-stuffed olives, chopped

4 corn tostado shells, heated and coarsely crushed

6 cups lettuce, shredded

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

2-3 green onions, thinly sliced

Fresh cilantro, chopped

PREPARATION

Heat a large heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat; add ground chicken and chopped onion, using a wooden spoon break meat into small pieces until the chicken is no longer pink. Add coriander, cumin and salt, stir and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, potato, prunes and olives, bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer covered for about 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked. Uncover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated.

While the chicken mixture is thickening; heat the tostada shells until crisp - using package instructions. Arrange lettuce on a large platter: Spoon chicken mixture over the lettuce, and sprinkle with cheese. Coarsely crush the tostada shells and sprinkle them over the salad. Garnish with green onions and cilantro.

