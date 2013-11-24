From wine bottles to lamps, as seen on 'Your Morning Saturday' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

From wine bottles to lamps, as seen on 'Your Morning Saturday'

As the holiday shopping season begins, a personalized gift from one Toledo shop will remind your friends and family that it's always five o'clock somewhere!

The Winey Lady specializes in transforming your used wine bottles into lamps and reusing corks for crafts.

Bill and Liz Gladieux, the owners and artists behind each unique pieces, create made-to-order items based off of their customers' wildest fantasies.

You can contact the Winey Lady by email at thewineylady@aol.com or by phone at 419-931-4148.

