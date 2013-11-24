Prep your car for holiday travel - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Prep your car for holiday travel

(Toledo News Now) -

Thousands of area residents will hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday in the coming days.

In order to make sure your family makes it to their destination safely, knowing your vehicle is in tip top shape for a road trip is crucial.

Tracking your tire pressure and keeping an eye on the tread are two important things to check before road trips.

Ed Meggitt, Manager and Master Mechanic at Tom's Tires provides tips live on ‘Your Morning Saturday' on what to look for to make sure your tires are prepared for a long journey.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly