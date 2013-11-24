Man found along road in Bowling Green, possible hit and run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man found lying along road in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A man was found lying along the road in Bowling Green early Sunday morning. Deputies believe he was hit by a vehicle.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Officer, a 911 call came in around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The caller said  a man was lying near the intersection of Napoleon Road and Campbell Hill Road.

Emergency crews transported him to the Wood County Hospital.

Deputies say evidence on the scene indicates the man was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities are now searching for the vehicle involved in the possible hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9001.

