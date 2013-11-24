Driver trapped in burning car, dies in Ottawa County

A driver died after running off the road on State Route 163 late Friday night.

According to the Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:45 p.m., just east of Englebeck Road in Danbury Township.

Troopers say the driver ran off the right side of the road, striking a boulder. The Volkswagen Beetle then overturned, striking a utility pole and a tree before overturning once more and landing in a parking lot.

The car became fully engulfed in flames, according to troopers, trapping the driver inside.

Emergency crews were able to put out the blaze. The driver, who has not yet been identified, died on the scene. The body was transported to the Ottawa County Coroner's Office.

The crash is currently under investigation. Troopers say it is unknown if alcohol contributed to the crash.

