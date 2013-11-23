Adoptive families recognized at special Mass - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Adoptive families recognized at special Mass

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

November is National Adoption Month.

At Rosary Cathedral Saturday in Toledo's Old West End, a special Mass was celebrated recognizing families who have welcomed a child into their homes.

The Mass was hosted by the Diocese of Toledo's Catholic Charities.

The group coordinates the adoption of infants up to 6 months old who are surrendered by their mothers.

"When we look at infant adoptions, we're looking at women who come to us and say 'I'm not in a place where I can raise this child but I want to make sure this child gets a great home,'" said Lynette Worthy of Catholic Charities.

Sheldon and Bethany Glover just adopted little Grant.

They say finding the 6 month old boy has been a blessed journey.

"It's just amazing. We're in an open adoption so we have a relationship with Grant's mother," said Bethany.

Sheldon agrees but says it does take effort and energy to adopt.

"It's very intensive. A lot of paperwork. Very expensive but well worth it," said Sheldon.

Another adoption option is the Lucas County Children Services Board.

The kids are offered for adoption from foster care.

The board's Dean Sparks says 43 kids are waiting for a home, many of them sibling groups.

"As many as 7 brothers and sisters. We really want to keep those kids together as best we can. We have groups of 5,6 and 7," said Mr. Sparks.

Meanwhile, Catholic Charities has infants waiting for what's known as 'forever families.'

If you're interested, call 419-244-6711.

