Driver seriously injured after head-on crash

TOLEDO, OH

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Alexis and Gage Saturday morning, after police say a driver ran a red light, swerved to avoid a car, then hit another car head on.

The driver who caused the accident walked away with a few scratches.

The other driver had to be cut out of his car.

An officer on the scene said that driver was seriously injured, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

