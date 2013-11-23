Red Cross assisting Tiffin couple after fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Red Cross assisting Tiffin couple after fire

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The American Red Cross of Seneca County is helping a local family after a fire destroyed their Tiffin home Friday.

The two adults were given a place to stay after their Caldwell Avenue home went up in flames.

The Red Cross will continue to help the pair as needed.

You can help by donating at redcross.org, calling 1-800-red-cross or texting the word redcross to 9-0-9-9-9 to make a ten dollar donation.

