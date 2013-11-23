2 bodies found after Fremont duplex fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 bodies found after Fremont duplex fire

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FREMONT, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two people were found dead after a house fire early Saturday morning in Fremont.

Fremont Police say crews responded to a duplex fire on May St. around 4:12 AM.

Two bodies were discovered inside the burned unit.

The State Fire Marshal's office was called to the scene to investigate and numerous people were interviewed.

The victims have yet to be identified and their bodies were taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for autopsies.

The fire and deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly