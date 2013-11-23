Toledo man charged with armed robbery behind Rudy's Hotdogs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man charged with hold up behind restaurant

Thanks to Facebook users, Toledo Police say they were able to arrest a man accused of armed robbery.

Toledo police arrested Jay Browning, 32, on Friday night for an accused robbery behind the Rudy's Hotdog on Lewis and Sylvania.

According to the Toledo Police Facebook page, someone was robbed at gunpoint near the restaurant. Police posted Browning's picture, asking anyone who recognizes him to call Crime Stopper.

Police say they were able to arrest Browning late Friday thanks to a tip that came from Facebook.

