North Toledo dog found after missing for 3 months - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

North Toledo dog found after missing for 3 months

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A north Toledo dog went missing three months and four days ago.

His owner never expected to see 4-year-old Milo again. That is until she received a welcomed phone call Thursday from the Lucas County Dog Warden's Office.

"He's part shepherd, part lab and I'm not sure what the other part is," said owner Becki Heilman.

She says Milo is loving, sweet and affectionate.

Milo escaped from Becki's backyard in August. Hundreds of wanted posters were posted around the neighborhood. Becki even made daily trips to the dog warden's office, but there was no sign of the big guy.

"I didn't want to give up. He's family. I watched him being born," said Becki.

Finally, a break in the case came. There were reports Milo was running loose less than a mile from his home near the state prison. A dog warden's van was dispatched, Milo hopped in and Becki got the call she'd hoped for.

"When I saw him and I said his name, he jumped up on the gate and gave me a kiss," she said.

But Becki also noticed Milo lost 15 pounds and is more aggressive.

"It was beyond my wildest dreams that I would ever get him," she said.

Becki admits to making a big mistake that could have prevented her ordeal: She never bought Milo a dog license. He now has one.

"And trust me, that will never happen again," she said.

Milo's story is a lesson for all owners of unlicensed dogs.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly