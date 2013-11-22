North Toledo dog found after missing for 3 months

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A north Toledo dog went missing three months and four days ago.

His owner never expected to see 4-year-old Milo again. That is until she received a welcomed phone call Thursday from the Lucas County Dog Warden's Office.

"He's part shepherd, part lab and I'm not sure what the other part is," said owner Becki Heilman.

She says Milo is loving, sweet and affectionate.

Milo escaped from Becki's backyard in August. Hundreds of wanted posters were posted around the neighborhood. Becki even made daily trips to the dog warden's office, but there was no sign of the big guy.

"I didn't want to give up. He's family. I watched him being born," said Becki.

Finally, a break in the case came. There were reports Milo was running loose less than a mile from his home near the state prison. A dog warden's van was dispatched, Milo hopped in and Becki got the call she'd hoped for.

"When I saw him and I said his name, he jumped up on the gate and gave me a kiss," she said.

But Becki also noticed Milo lost 15 pounds and is more aggressive.

"It was beyond my wildest dreams that I would ever get him," she said.

Becki admits to making a big mistake that could have prevented her ordeal: She never bought Milo a dog license. He now has one.

"And trust me, that will never happen again," she said.

Milo's story is a lesson for all owners of unlicensed dogs.

