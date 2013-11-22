Navarre sidewalk project underway in Oregon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Navarre sidewalk project underway in Oregon

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A sidewalk project that got protestors out two years ago in Oregon is seeing some progress.

The cement has been poured for what used to be just a beaten walking path. City council recently awarded a bid to a contractor to install sidewalks on the north side of Navarre Avenue, between Coy and Lallendorf roads.

The sidewalk slabs are five feet wide and 15 feet away from the curb. The project cost a total of $89,000. City officials say every penny is helping pedestrians stay safe as they travel down Navarre.

The first half of the project, from Coy to in front of Walmart, will be usable by Christmas. The entire project is expected to be complete by spring.

