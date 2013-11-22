795 reopened in Perrysburg Township after Sunday storm - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Crewshave spent almost a week cleaning up after a devastating tornado hit PerrysburgTownship. Now 795 is finally open again.

Astretch of the road was covered in power lines, wires and debris. Now the powerlines are back in place, and the collapsed canopy of a Circle K gas station hasbeen removed.

Peoplewho live in the area say now that the road is reopened they can return to somekind of normalcy.

"Itmakes us quite excited because it makes it a lot easier to get into the parkfrom the front of the park instead of the rear," said Alan Curson. "Now we canreally start rebuilding and everything."

Hesays now that the road is open it will be easier to make necessary trips to thehardware store to begin making their own repairs.

