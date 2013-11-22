TPD sets up cameras at mall for holiday shopping season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD sets up cameras at mall for holiday shopping season

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Just a week away from the Black Friday frenzy, police are already working on deploying technology to keep shoppers safe at the mall.

Toledo Police have set up three SkyCop cameras around the Franklin Park Mall for the holiday season.

"We were hit pretty hard at the mall," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "About five cars [broken into] a day before deploying them least year. As soon as we put them up, they went right away."

Last year was the first time they used the mobile cameras at the mall. They were so successful, TPD added a third this year to keep an eye on things.

"It's the big box with the big flashing blue light," Heffernan said. "If that's on, somebody down here at 525 N. Erie in the Safety Building is watching what's going on."

The department will be pulling out more stops to make shopping smooth, safe and enjoyable this year.

"We deploy extra assets to that area just to make sure that if something comes up that we have enough officers in the area to handle whatever the situation is," he said.

