Rossford PD plans to hire officers

Officer Williams and Giddeon (Source: Rossford Police) Officer Williams and Giddeon (Source: Rossford Police)
ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

TheRossford Police Department is looking to grow. They say adding new officerswill make them more effective and keep the public safe.

ChiefGlenn Goss says one of the most valuable members of the force could be betterutilized. The department's K9, Giddeon, could be sniffing out drugs on theinterstates, but with only 14 officers in the department, Giddeon's handlerOfficer Williams is often patrolling the streets instead.

"Bydoing that, it takes away the ability to do some drug interdiction," Goss said.

Butthat could soon change. With a new system, applicants can now apply to severallocal police departments all at once. Chief Goss wants to hire one part-time andone full-time officer from the new round of testing. He's hoping they'll bewearing their patch by next year.

"Itwill reduce a lot of stress, if you will, on the officers," Goss said.

Moreofficers will give Giddeon the time he needs to follow his nose to the drugs.Police can seize the drugs and use the money to keep the streets safe.

"Byhaving an extra officer, or even an additional part-time officer, we're able tocontinue that service and maybe do a little more," Goss said.

