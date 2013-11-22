New signs going up at Franklin Park Mall - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New signs going up at Franklin Park Mall

In September, Westfield Group bundled up malls they owned across the country and sold them as part of a $1.64 billion deal. That included Westfield Franklin Park Mall. What changes can you expect there?

The name that people have grown to know and love – Franklin Park Mall – will be staying, but some changes have already starting with the signage.

The deal officially closed on Tuesday. Starwood Group took over the property and changed the mall's name back to Franklin Park Mall (minus the Westfield). Temporary signs currently cover the old Westfield signs.

Starwood is known for owning high-end hotels like the St. Regis and the W. They are now getting into the mall business with the latest acquisition of seven malls from Westfield, which includes two other mall s in Ohio.

Representatives with Starwood say shoppers can expect to see permanent signage going up after the first of the year.

