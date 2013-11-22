Scammers claim to be Oregon Police on phone

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police in Oregon are warning people of a scam going around. Callers are posing as police over the phone and asking for money.

According to police, a woman received a call from someone claiming to be an Oregon police officer, and said they were soliciting donations for "Cops for Kids."

"We are not collecting donations for any type of charity or Christmas program at all, and we would not make calls and ask for cash even if we were," said Det. Janet Zale.

After the report was filed, police looked into the number that showed up on the caller ID and found out it was local.

"We found out that this number at one time did belong to someone locally, but that person no longer lives in the area," Zale said.

She says it's pretty bold for a scammer to pose as a police officer.

"I personally don't like it and I'm pretty sure people in the community don't like people pretending they're with OPD to try to get money for some reason," she said.

Zale says with the holidays approaching, scammers are preying on people's generosity. She says residents should be cautious about any phone calls soliciting donations.

"You should never give cash to a charity unless you are handing them the cash yourself," she said.

The police are not investigating this case because no money was lost, but they're warning people to be on the lookout for scammers.

