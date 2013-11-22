Scammers claim to be Oregon Police on phone - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Scammers claim to be Oregon Police on phone

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police in Oregon are warning people of a scam going around. Callers are posing as police over the phone and asking for money.

According to police, a woman received a call from someone claiming to be an Oregon police officer, and said they were soliciting donations for "Cops for Kids."

"We are not collecting donations for any type of charity or Christmas program at all, and we would not make calls and ask for cash even if we were," said Det. Janet Zale.

After the report was filed, police looked into the number that showed up on the caller ID and found out it was local.

"We found out that this number at one time did belong to someone locally, but that person no longer lives in the area," Zale said.

She says it's pretty bold for a scammer to pose as a police officer.

"I personally don't like it and I'm pretty sure people in the community don't like people pretending they're with OPD to try to get money for some reason," she said.

Zale says with the holidays approaching, scammers are preying on people's generosity. She says residents should be cautious about any phone calls soliciting donations.

"You should never give cash to a charity unless you are handing them the cash yourself," she said.

The police are not investigating this case because no money was lost, but they're warning people to be on the lookout for scammers.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly