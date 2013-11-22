BG Holiday Parade this Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BG Holiday Parade this Saturday

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's not Thanksgiving yet but Bowling Green is getting ready to celebrate the holidays with a town tradition Saturday.

The annual BG Holiday Parade steps off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main and Wooster Streets.

Dunn's Kiddie Korner has one of the floats in the parade. Workers were putting the final touches on the float Friday, following the parade theme of "Santa's Toy Box."

You can't miss the float. It will be packed with kids from the Kiddie Korner.

"It's for children mostly," said Suzanne Dunn. "They enjoy being on the float, waving to their parents, throwing candy and seeing Santa Claus at the end of the parade."

The parade will feature 117 units and five marching bands. There are also 40 floats, the most they've ever had.

The biggest challenge of the day is logistics.

"We have to be able to identify the length of each unit. We've had to ban semi-trucks and larger vehicles such as that in order to pack everyone on our residential and side streets," said Earlene Kirkpatrick of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.

And the reason to come? Bowling Green is a large town featuring the comforts of a small town.

"Well, I think it's just one more opportunity to reflect on the wonderful community that we have," said Kirkpatrick.  

If you go, make sure you wave to the kids on the Kiddie Korner float.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly