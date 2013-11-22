Election results to be certified Monday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Election results to be certified Monday

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Lucas County Board of Elections has scheduled a meeting for 3 p.m. Monday, November 25, with the intent to certify the results of the November election.

On Friday, board members met to take a closer look at provisional ballots which had some issues and couldn't be properly scanned, to make sure those votes could be counted.

In Toledo, 504 provisional ballots were validated and are being counted. Those votes could swing the final tally in the at-large council race, in which the final two spots are being contested by Theresa Gabriel, Adam Martinez and Larry Sykes.

Elections Board member Jon Stainbrook says they're ‘going by the book' on handling those provisional ballots to make sure there's no question about the election outcome.

"Tuesday we opened the ballots just to see if there were any issues with them, if they're torn, they're soiled, they need to be remade," Stainbrook said. "Today we will upload those ballots and count the results without finding out who the winner is until Monday for official certification."

It's likely there will be an automatic recount. That'll happen if the final vote margin is within one half of one percent.   

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly