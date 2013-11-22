OSHP looking to hire 50 troopers

A local law enforcement agency is looking for candidates who can fit the bill to help keep Ohio highways safe.

The expectations for highway troopers are a little higher than most law enforcement agencies, so their recruitment process is tougher, as well.





"You have to stay physically fit, because you are alone and in the middle of nowhere. A lot of times you're expected to go a long ways from your post area, a long ways from back-up and do the job of several different people. And there is a lot of knowledge packed into one person. There's a lot of money spent in their training. And that's why we're very particular about on the recruitment process," explained Sgt. Bob Burd.





Applications will be accepted until Nov. 29.