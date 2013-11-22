OSHP looking to hire 50 troopers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP looking to hire 50 troopers

A local law enforcement agency is looking for candidates who can fit the bill to help keep Ohio highways safe.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently looking for qualified applicants to add to its ranks. Officials say they could lose four or five troopers each month due to attrition, so they will be accepting 2,000 applications in order to find 50 candidates for the academy. On average, around half of the recruits drop out of the program before graduating.
     
The expectations for highway troopers are a little higher than most law enforcement agencies, so their recruitment process is tougher, as well.

"You have to stay physically fit, because you are alone and in the middle of nowhere. A lot of times you're expected to go a long ways from your post area, a long ways from back-up and do the job of several different people. And there is a lot of knowledge packed into one person. There's a lot of money spent in their training. And that's why we're very particular about on the recruitment process," explained Sgt. Bob Burd.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 29.

