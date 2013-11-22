Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – November 24, 2013 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – November 24, 2013

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry digs deeper into a plan to privatize Toledo Express Airport with the two men proposing to buy the property. Hear why Doc and Dock David Treece are interested in the airport, and what they plan to do to buy it.

Later in the show, Jerry speaks with a man working to feed the hungry. That's not all, though. Hear about the work of Food for Thought from Executive Director and Chief Thought Officer Sam Melden.

For more on Food for Thought, visit http://feedtoledo.org.

