BG father sentenced to 14 years in infant's death

A Wood County father convicted of killing his infant son was sentenced Friday afternoon.

An autopsy showed the 3-month-old child died of head trauma.

Brian Steinmiller, 32, pleaded guilty to a single count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children back in September.
    
His wife, Rebecca, was also charged with child endangering. 
    
The Wood County Prosecutor's Office recommended a 10-year prison sentence. In court, the judge sentenced Steinmiller to 14 years behind bars: 11 years for involuntary manslaughter and three years for child endangering. Three other charges were dropped.

