Officer assaulted by inmate at Toledo Correctional Institution

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Toledo Correctional Institution Friday morning.

The Patrol says a female officer was assaulted by a male inmate around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital and the inmate has been taken to a higher-security facility.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the case. No charges have been filed at this time.

