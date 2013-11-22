IRS, FBI investigating north Toledo food service business - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

IRS, FBI investigating north Toledo food service business

Al Peake and Sons and Daughter Too Food Service on Stickney Avenue Al Peake and Sons and Daughter Too Food Service on Stickney Avenue
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms they are aiding the Internal Revenue Service with an investigation at a Toledo food service business.

Agents of both federal agencies are at Al Peake and Sons and Daughter Too Food Service on Stickney Avenue in north Toledo.

The FBI says the investigation is being led by the IRS, but provided no further details.

One employee said he wasn't sure what was going on and didn't want to comment any further.

A couple restaurants who use this food supplier say they're not expecting any issues, but have back-up suppliers if needed.

On the Better Business Bureau's website, the company is accredited with no listed complaints.

Brad D'Arcangelo, a spokesperson for the company, issued the following statement:

"We have cooperated fully with the investigation and will continue to do so. We are dedicated to continue to provide the service our customers come to expect and there will be no interruption with the service. We are open for business and will be business as usual."

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • IRS, FBI investigating north Toledo food service businessMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly