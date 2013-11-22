'Rock the Bowl' to benefit Toledo food bank - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

'Rock the Bowl' to benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Spirited bowling, great music and plenty of good intentions converge to raise money for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Join Interrupt for its third annual "Rock the Bowl" event, designed to raise awareness and donations for the food bank.

The event will take place Friday from 6-10 p.m. at Secor Lanes in west Toledo and will feature more than 50 bowlers competing to raise money one pin at a time. The event also includes classic rock music, courtesy of Interrupt's house band, Papa Willie and the Interrupters.

"One of our company's key missions is to give back to the community," said Interrupt CEO Bill Rossiter. "Our annual Rock the Bowl event is a great opportunity to feed the hungry in our region and bring together our team, clients and friends to do something fun and meaningful."

The public is invited to stop by to hear the band and make a donation to the food bank. Those that make a donation will receive their choice of one of three limited edition posters designed for the annual event, which were created by Interrupt's design team and AIGA Toledo members Erin Kunz and Ryan Kindinger.

"We are very grateful to Interrupt for planning a fun event that will help to feed hungry families during the holidays," said James Caldwell, President and CEO of the food bank. "We all have a vested interest in working together to ensure that our neighbors and friends in need have nutrition assistance programs available to help them."

For every dollar raised at the event, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank can put together four meals for those in need. The inaugural event raised $1,000. Last year's event doubled the amount, which translated to 8000 meals.

