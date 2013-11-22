'Rock the Bowl' to benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

For every dollar raised at the event, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank can put together four meals for those in need. (Source: Rock the Bowl)

Spirited bowling, great music and plenty of good intentions converge to raise money for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Join Interrupt for its third annual "Rock the Bowl" event, designed to raise awareness and donations for the food bank.

The event will take place Friday from 6-10 p.m. at Secor Lanes in west Toledo and will feature more than 50 bowlers competing to raise money one pin at a time. The event also includes classic rock music, courtesy of Interrupt's house band, Papa Willie and the Interrupters.

"One of our company's key missions is to give back to the community," said Interrupt CEO Bill Rossiter. "Our annual Rock the Bowl event is a great opportunity to feed the hungry in our region and bring together our team, clients and friends to do something fun and meaningful."

The public is invited to stop by to hear the band and make a donation to the food bank. Those that make a donation will receive their choice of one of three limited edition posters designed for the annual event, which were created by Interrupt's design team and AIGA Toledo members Erin Kunz and Ryan Kindinger.

"We are very grateful to Interrupt for planning a fun event that will help to feed hungry families during the holidays," said James Caldwell, President and CEO of the food bank. "We all have a vested interest in working together to ensure that our neighbors and friends in need have nutrition assistance programs available to help them."

For every dollar raised at the event, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank can put together four meals for those in need. The inaugural event raised $1,000. Last year's event doubled the amount, which translated to 8000 meals.

Click here to make an online donation.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.