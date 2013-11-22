Natalie Clark gets a check-up for Healthy Skin Month - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Natalie Clark gets a check-up for Healthy Skin Month

Friday on Your Morning, Toledo News Now's Natalie Clark discussed the importance of skin care while getting her own checked live on the air.

While many people only think about skin care in the summer months, the winter months can have just as harsh of an effect.  That's why November is Healthy skin Month.

Watch the video above to learn some skin care tips as Natalie opens up about its importance and her family's history of skin cancer.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story.Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly