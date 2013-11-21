Block watch leaders credit lower crime rates to police presence - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Block watch leaders credit lower crime rates to police presence

Chief Derrick Diggs Chief Derrick Diggs
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo block watch leaders gathered Thursday to discuss crime in their neighborhoods.

The Toledo Police Department has had a fluctuating number of officers, but recently, that number is rising. Block watch leaders say the extra officers are at least keeping crime from increasing.

"We still have crime in our neighborhoods, but I would say from just even two years ago, this past year has been much better," said Janet Bean.

"I'd say it's staying the same," added Heather Buford, chair of Toledo Blockwatch. "They've gotten a lot of the criminals thanks to the cameras they've put up and other efforts around the city, but it seems about the same for me."

The leaders think block watches, sky cop cameras and data-driven policing, along with more officers are what has made the difference. Those are all projects Chief Derrick Diggs is heavily involved with. They say they hope Diggs remains the chief of police.

"At this point, there's going to be so many changes anyway and he does have a good program going for us right now," Bean said.

Neither Mayor-Elect Michael Collins or Chief Diggs has confirmed future plans for the chief of police.

