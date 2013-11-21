Work begins on new Napoleon school - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Work begins on new Napoleon school

NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Bigchanges are on the way for the Napoleon school district as construction for anew junior high kicks off.

Thenew classrooms will eventually replace the district's old and aging middleschool on West Main Street. They're hoping it will be ready for students by2015.

"Thebest thing, and I think anyone would agree, is that it's going to benefit thekids going down the line," said Mike Bostelman, treasurer for Napoleon Schools."We're truly blessed that our community supports us with this opportunity, andwe're looking forward to providing the best opportunities for our kids goingforward."

Thedistrict also plans to renovate the interior of the high school and build abrand new elementary.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly