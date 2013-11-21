FitzGerald picks running mate for governor’s race - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FitzGerald picks running mate for governor’s race

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
(Toledo News Now) -

Ohio Democratic Gubernatorial contender Ed FitzGerald has picked a Cincinnati lawyer and state senator as his running mate.

They're trying to unseat Republican Governor John Kasich.

The Lt. Governor candidate is State Sen. Eric Kearney. He and Fitzgerald teamed up for the first time Thursday in Cincinnati and ended the day in Toledo, appearing at the Lucas County Republican Party headquarters.

Kearney was elected Ohio Senate Minority Leader in 2012. Political pundits say Kearney lends racial and geographical diversity to the top of the Democrats' ticket in 2014. He's expected to draw votes from Ohio's heavily Republican southwest region.

Kearney owns three newspapers, employing nine people, and he thinks that will resonate with voters.

"Small business generates new jobs and new ideas for the economy," Kearney said. "That's how Ohio is going to prosper, through small business. I plan on being very helpful in that regard."

FitzGerald says he chose Kearney as his running mate because of his small business background and reputation as a legislator.

"He's somebody who can work across the aisle with Republicans and Democrats to get things done, and he shares my philosophy about what government should do, who it should stand up for and how to make it more accountable to the average person in Ohio," FitzGerald said.

The pair says Gov. Kasich has ignored the Toledo area and they won't.

"The first thing we need to do is to get out and talk to people and touch people and explain why we're the better option," said Kearney.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • FitzGerald picks running mate for governor’s raceMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly