FitzGerald picks running mate for governor’s race

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Ohio Democratic Gubernatorial contender Ed FitzGerald has picked a Cincinnati lawyer and state senator as his running mate.

They're trying to unseat Republican Governor John Kasich.

The Lt. Governor candidate is State Sen. Eric Kearney. He and Fitzgerald teamed up for the first time Thursday in Cincinnati and ended the day in Toledo, appearing at the Lucas County Republican Party headquarters.

Kearney was elected Ohio Senate Minority Leader in 2012. Political pundits say Kearney lends racial and geographical diversity to the top of the Democrats' ticket in 2014. He's expected to draw votes from Ohio's heavily Republican southwest region.

Kearney owns three newspapers, employing nine people, and he thinks that will resonate with voters.

"Small business generates new jobs and new ideas for the economy," Kearney said. "That's how Ohio is going to prosper, through small business. I plan on being very helpful in that regard."

FitzGerald says he chose Kearney as his running mate because of his small business background and reputation as a legislator.

"He's somebody who can work across the aisle with Republicans and Democrats to get things done, and he shares my philosophy about what government should do, who it should stand up for and how to make it more accountable to the average person in Ohio," FitzGerald said.

The pair says Gov. Kasich has ignored the Toledo area and they won't.

"The first thing we need to do is to get out and talk to people and touch people and explain why we're the better option," said Kearney.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.