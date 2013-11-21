Japanese company opens in Maumee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Japanese company opens in Maumee

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Japanese auto supplier has opened a new office in Maumee's Arrowhead Park.

Only eight jobs will be created, but the Topre Corporation likes what the area has to offer.  According to the company website, Topre has headquarters in Tokyo.

The company makes pressed automotive components. The parts are manufactured at a plant in Alabama that employs 800 people and supplied to automakers such as Nissan and Honda.

"They like the Toledo area for its cost of doing business and the greater availability of engineers and what they see as a lower crime rate in the Toledo area," said Paul Zito of the Regional Growth Partnership, which lured the company to the area.

Zito says Topre also likes the proximity to the Detroit automotive scene. But he says Japan is a country tired of investing in low-cost labor countries like China and Viet Nam.

"They found the quality they're getting from those low-cost manufacturing countries are not up to par," Zito said.

He says northwest Ohio is already home to 30 Japanese companies employing 7,500 people.  More foreign investment could be on the way, including the expansion of Topre.

"It's anticipated that of companies doing business internationally, 60 percent of them plan to make investments in the United States or make additional investments at their operations in the United States," Zito said.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly