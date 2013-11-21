Japanese company opens in Maumee

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A Japanese auto supplier has opened a new office in Maumee's Arrowhead Park.

Only eight jobs will be created, but the Topre Corporation likes what the area has to offer. According to the company website, Topre has headquarters in Tokyo.

The company makes pressed automotive components. The parts are manufactured at a plant in Alabama that employs 800 people and supplied to automakers such as Nissan and Honda.

"They like the Toledo area for its cost of doing business and the greater availability of engineers and what they see as a lower crime rate in the Toledo area," said Paul Zito of the Regional Growth Partnership, which lured the company to the area.

Zito says Topre also likes the proximity to the Detroit automotive scene. But he says Japan is a country tired of investing in low-cost labor countries like China and Viet Nam.

"They found the quality they're getting from those low-cost manufacturing countries are not up to par," Zito said.

He says northwest Ohio is already home to 30 Japanese companies employing 7,500 people. More foreign investment could be on the way, including the expansion of Topre.

"It's anticipated that of companies doing business internationally, 60 percent of them plan to make investments in the United States or make additional investments at their operations in the United States," Zito said.

