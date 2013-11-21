Swanton fundraising to help parents of quadruplets

Smoking with a child in the car could mean a $500 ticket in Ohio

A Swanton mother with 10-week-old quadruplets is hoping for an early Christmas gift this year, and with the help of the community, her wish may come true.

Laurie Baldwin decided to use a fertility pill to help her and her husband have another child. That's how she became the mother of four babies: Madalyn, Reghan, Logan, and Ryan.

Taking care of quadruplets is no easy task, especially if you don't have the right kind of car.

"I just want a van that is going to get us back and forth safely," Baldwin said. "I don't need a new van; I don't need the fanciest van. We just want something that is going to get these babies from point A to B safely, all together. I mean, even to take them places that we wouldn't have to take two cars everywhere."

A group of Swanton women have come together to raise funds for the Baldwin family to get a van. Their goal is to reach $10,000.

"It restores my faith in humanity," said Kimberly Easterwood, the babies' grandmother. "I am just simply amazed that people are still that supportive of complete strangers, they are willing to go out of their way, above and beyond anything that they need to be doing to help."

"I don't even know these women and they just came together as a community and are trying to help us out," Baldwin said. "It's nice. It's beyond what I could have imagined."

Michael Mundwiler, co-owner of Central Auto Sales, saw the Baldwin's story and decided to reach out to the family. He and his wife are expecting a child of their own, and Mundwiler says the Baldwin's story touched him.

He has offered a 2003 van to the family, normally priced at $6,000, for just $2,000. He also says the Baldwins can set up a payment plan, and can pick up the van as soon as possible.



The family can still use donations to pay for the van. Click here to donate. You can also make donations at any PNC Bank under the account name: Baldwin Quads Fundraiser.

