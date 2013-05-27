Steven Jackson

Watch Steven on WTOL 11 and FOX 36 every weekday morning!

Steven is an Illinois native, a huge fan of the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs and the Green bay Packers. He knows it's a weird combination but he enjoys being different. Steven has six sisters and two brothers. Even with such a large family he was kind of shy but somehow always found comfort in public speaking.

His loves for news developed at a young age. A huge news story broke, across the street from his house. When he saw how the reporters went door-to-door interacting with his neighbors asking them what they saw, he knew Journalism was for him. It was the coolest thing he'd ever seen.

The summer going into his senior year at the Historic Tougaloo College Steven got his first taste of the Newsroom. He interned at WLBT-TV in Jackson, Ms. There he stuck close to Photojournalist Karlos Sanders. He credits Karlos for preparing him to work in the business.

Steven landed his first job shortly after his internship ended. He was hired as a Photojournalist at 16 WAPT News Jackson,Ms . Just four months after working Steven had his first story air and eventually became a fill in one-man band reporter. He's now a part of the Toledo News Now News team and will be reporting Monday through Friday.

His family is a huge part of his life. He credits his Mom and Dad for raising him right and giving him the tools to survive in the "Real World".

Steven enjoys community service, and encouraging young people to go after their dreams.



