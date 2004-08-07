Asiah Grilled Pork Tenderloin w/Pineapple

-
Asian Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple
2 pork tenderloins
Marinade
1 can (6 oz.) pineapple juice (3/4 cup)
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 cups peeled and cubed fresh pineapple (1-inch pieces)
6 to 8 wooden or metal skewers
Place pork tenderloins in resealable plastic bag; set aside. In small bowl, combine marinade ingredients; pour over pork. Seal bag; refrigerate for at least 1 hour to marinate, or up to 24 hours to enhance flavor.
Preheat grill to medium-hot. When ready to grill, remove pork from marinade and place on grill. Cook, covered, for about 10 minutes per side or until internal temperature of pork is 160°F. Meanwhile, place the pineapple chunks on the skewer; place on grill during the last 6 minutes of grilling time, turning after 3 minutes. To serve, slice pork into 1/2-inch slices and serve with grilled pineapple. Serves 6 to 8.