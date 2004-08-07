Asiah Grilled Pork Tenderloin w/Pineapple

Asian Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple



2 pork tenderloins



Marinade

1 can (6 oz.) pineapple juice (3/4 cup)

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper



2 cups peeled and cubed fresh pineapple (1-inch pieces)

6 to 8 wooden or metal skewers



Place pork tenderloins in resealable plastic bag; set aside. In small bowl, combine marinade ingredients; pour over pork. Seal bag; refrigerate for at least 1 hour to marinate, or up to 24 hours to enhance flavor.



Preheat grill to medium-hot. When ready to grill, remove pork from marinade and place on grill. Cook, covered, for about 10 minutes per side or until internal temperature of pork is 160°F. Meanwhile, place the pineapple chunks on the skewer; place on grill during the last 6 minutes of grilling time, turning after 3 minutes. To serve, slice pork into 1/2-inch slices and serve with grilled pineapple. Serves 6 to 8.



