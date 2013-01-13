Jaws-of-Life used in Port Clinton crash

PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) - A driver had to be removed from his vehicle by the Jaws-of-Life early Sunday morning, after crashing in Ottawa County Portage Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle crashed on State Road, west of Gypsum Road.

The driver, 31-year-old Rox D. Cox II, was freed from the vehicle by rescue workers, along with a passenger, 29-year-old Casey M. Wadsworth. Neither Cox nor Wadsworth had on a seatbelt.

Officials say Cox was driving westbound on State Road when he came around a right curve too fast. The vehicle spun clockwise, crashing into an iron beam for a roadside billboard.

Wadsworth's injuries are not life threatening. She was transported to Port Clinton's Magruder Hospital.

Cox was taken to Magruder Hospital as well by EMS. He was later transported to Toledo St. Vincent Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed as of yet.

The crash is still under investigation.

