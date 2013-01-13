Man arraigned after brutal west Toledo woman's murder

Toledo police have arrested and charged a man for a gruesome homicide Sunday in west Toledo.

Charged with murder is 46-year-old James Day Sr. Police say his victim is 49-year-old Joan Watson.

The affidavit from Toledo Municipal Court says Day admitted to being in the apartment with Watson before she was found dead, and it even gives details of what they were doing. There's no word yet on the connection between Watson and Day.

Day was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning.

Court documents say Day told police he and Watson spent the night together in her apartment smoking crack cocaine and drinking. Documents also say Day had blood on his hands and clothes when he was taken into custody.

Neighbors found Watson's body with multiple stab wounds around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in her apartment in the 3100 block of Sylvania Avenue. Police say she had been assaulted and stabbed. One officer at the scene used the word "mutilated."

"I just talked to her the other day. Said she was going to be 50 years old soon," according to Watson's neighbor, Bruce Bacon.

He added she would routinely ask him for money.

"Usually go for beer. At first I gave it to her because she would tell me it's for a bus. After a while, I was finding she was just spending it on beer."

Bacon says Watson lived at the two-story apartment complex for a year.

Another one of her neighbors, who asked not to be identified, says she's not surprised someone would want to kill her.

"Because I knew about her past. But I'm not at liberty to say what it was," said the neighbor.

Those who knew Watson well were shocked to hear the news.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. And you know, I tried to go to sleep where I was, and I just kept seeing her body, over and over and over," said Lisa Rogers.

Rogers lived just doors down from her best friend, Watson. She says the fond memories she had with her friend have been shoved aside, and in their place is the graphic scene of a friend's last moments.

"I was horrified because - you know what? Wasn't nobody else in there with her. And I knew he had killed her," said Rogers.

Rogers says she got a knock on her door from Day asking to use the phone. She says something didn't seem right, so she walked down to her friend's apartment, questioning Day all the way.

"I tried to knock on her door. He kept getting in front of me, and blocking me. You know what I'm saying? Like it was something he didn't want me to see," explained Rogers.

But Rogers wasn't leaving until she got answers. She says she kicked the door in and found Watson in the kitchen, stabbed and mutilated.

"She had a family! She had people! You know what I would say to him? 'Why did you do that to my friend? Why? If you was that high, you could have just left. You didn't have to kill her and hurt her,'" Rogers said. "She just never hurt or bothered anyone. She was a good person. Everybody has their flaws, but no one deserves to be done like this."

Day remains in the Lucas County Jail held on $1 million bond. The coroner's office is in the process of doing an autopsy to determine how Watson died.

A memorial fund has been set up in Watson's name to pay for funeral expenses. Donations can be made at the Jeep Federal Credit Union, 3437 North Detroit Avenue in Toledo.

