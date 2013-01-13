Woman cut following fight Saturday night

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - One woman is in the hospital, another is facing charges, after a fight Saturday night.

Toledo police say a woman was stabbed in the abdomen by another woman Saturday around 8 PM.

The women were arguing on the 900 block of Bricker Avenue in North Toledo, when one of the women pulled out a knife.

The victim's injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

We're working to learn the name of the woman accused in the stabbing.

Stay with WTOL for an update.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.