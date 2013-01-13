Stabbing outside Toledo strip club, man arrested

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A South Toledo strip club turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning, after a woman was stabbed in the parking lot.

Toledo police arrived at "Deja Vu," 135 South Byrne Road, around 4 am, to find a woman with a stab wound to the leg.

Witnesses on the scene tell WTOL, the duo involved are in a relationship.

The woman was allegedly trying to stop her boyfriend from driving home drunk. When she wouldn't let him leave, witnesses say the man stabbed his girlfriend in the thigh.

Police have arrested Tomas Olmo Jr. for the stabbing.

Onlookers tried to stop the woman from bleeding. They say Olmo casually walked away.

Olmo is in the Lucas County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital. Investigators say an artery was hit in her thigh during the stabbing.

We're working to learn her name and condition.

Stay with toledonewsnow.com for any new information.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.