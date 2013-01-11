Improvements coming to Parqwood Apartments

Parqwood Apartments in central Toledo are expecting improvements in the coming year.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Major improvements are being planned at the Parqwood Apartments, a 3-story, 136-unit public housing center for seniors located in Toledo's Old West End.

LMHA was one of two public housing organizations in Ohio to receive federal funding through a new program called ‘Rental Assistance Demonstration.' The program aims to attract private investment to help maximize public dollars going toward the project.

An estimated $4 million worth of upgrades are planned, including electrical and elevator improvements, common gathering areas will be expanded, energy efficiencies will be sought, and accessibility issues will be dealt with, including making kitchen and bathroom space more comfortable.

"The $4 million will allow us to address some major deferred capital needs," said LMHA Deputy Director Ivory Mathews. "What we want to do [is] make sure we keep the same aesthetics in this historic community."

Work on the project is expected to start within a year.

