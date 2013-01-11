BREAKING: Arby's fire on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A fire was reported at an Arby's on Woodville Road, near Wheeling, in Northwood Friday evening.
The call came in at 6:48 p.m.
Traffic closures are in effect in both directions.
The building had to be evacuated, and the restaurant will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.
WTOL sent a crew to the scene, where no flames could be seen but fire crews were working on the roof. It appears to have been a kitchen fire.
No injuries were reported, and there was no information on what may have caused the fire.
