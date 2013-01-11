EDITORIAL: Montpelier Schools gun policy understandable

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL EDITORIAL) - The Montpelier School District announced that as many as 4 employees will now come to work with a gun. In the aftermath of the horrors of Newtown, who can blame them? All over America, parents, administrators, and teachers are all saying the same thing…"protect our children, keep us safe." Although we have no way of knowing that armed employees will prove an effective deterrent against mad men intent on mass murder, it is a safe bet Montpelier will not be the only school district to choose this option. And, again, who can blame them?

