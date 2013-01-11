Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – January 13, 2013

This week on Leading Edge Jerry sits down with the people behind three big news stories of the week.

First – There's a new Sheriff in town. After decades under Sheriff Jim Telb, John Tharp takes over a Lucas County Sheriff. Jerry sits down with Sheriff Tharp to discuss his priorities, particularly a proposal to build a new jail. Hear why Tharp thinks the project could pay for itself over the years.

Then, it was a contentious fight between democrats on Toledo City Council. In the end, Sean Enright was named to the seat vacated by Phil Copeland when he was elected Lucas County Recorder. In the process, a union leader suggested the Council President should be "de-nutted". Hear what council member Tom Waniewski thinks of the fireworks, and hear about his plan to keep Toledoans in the loop about crime in their neighborhood.

After 28 years of hosting an LPGA golf tournament in Toledo, Jamie Farr announced this week he would no longer be involved with the classic. Jerry sits down with Tournament Director Judd Silverman to hear what was behind the decision to make a change, and what to expect in the years to come.

