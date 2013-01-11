U.S. Marshals join TPD in search for gym owner murder suspect

An old mug shot of Deitrekk Boone, who is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Toledo police still have their sights set on a suspect they say is responsible for the murder of a Toledo gym owner back in November.

It has been nearly two months since Joe Lengel was gunned down outside of his gym, Crossfit Intensity. Although police have arrested four men they say had a hand in the robbery that ended in murder, they are still searching for one more: Deitrekk Boone.

Police say Lengel showed up to his gym to open for the first class of the day, when he was robbed and shot to death.

Police arrested and charged Jason Kuhns, Devonte Harris, Chad Brown and Matthew Managhan in connection with the crime, which is the first step for getting justice for Lengel's family.

According to police, they have a better chance of speeding up the process with the public's help.

"We have a very good success rate at capturing people, and I'm sure that Mr. Boone will be captured here shortly, too. It's just a matter of somebody knowing where he is, letting us know and we'll do the rest from there," explained Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals have now joined the search for Boone. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts can call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

