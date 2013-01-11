Don't Waste Your Money: Big things expected from Apple in 2013

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

An employee rings up an iPad Mini for a customer at an Apple Inc. store in Chicago.

(Toledo News Now) - Tech bloggers are already talking about hot new gadgets expected in 2013. As usual, many of them will be coming from Apple.

Now that 2013 is here, consumers are already looking forward to the next new thing in technology. You can't talk tech without talking about Apple. So we have a sneak peak about what's expected from Apple in the next 6 months.

Consumers Can't Say No

You don't plan on spending much at the Apple store this year? Think again.

Anyone with a new Apple gadget, like Lakeesha Thomas, who just purchased an iPhone 5, will inevitably have to buy some new Lightning connectors and chargers, as the older models no longer fit.

"Because I have several Apple products," Thomas said, "I need a hub with several outlets, so this will cause me to have to buy some new connectors."

But that's just the beginning of what Apple would like you to buy.

Hot New Products Coming

Forbes Magazine, CNET, and Mac blogs are all predicting a slew of new products from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino in 2013.

Among them:

-A fifth generation iPad, which would fix two complaints about the current iPad: That it's heavier and thicker than the iPad 2, plus has longer recharging times. Ideally, the next iPad will have Retina display and be thinner at the same time.

-A new iPad Mini with the same Retina display as the newest iPad. (The current Mini has the older display.)

Greg Rios with Verizon Wireless explained "Retina display has twice the resolution as the iPad 2, so it's ideal for watching high definition movies."

-An iPhone 5S by summer, with improved maps and Siri voice software, among other things. If you were hoping for a slightly wider phone, Apple watchers say you will have to wait at least another year for the iPhone 6.

-A possible iPhone "smart watch" that you would wear on your wrist like Dick Tracy. A longshot, but the website Mashable says it's possible.

-New Apple TV. Almost everyone predicts more teasers for a big-screen Apple HDTV, incorporating an actual TV screen and IOS software, which could revolutionize TV watching when it finally comes out. However, studio negotiations have been going very slowly.

Are Consumers Shopped Out?

Some analysts say once families have an iPad, an iPhone, and maybe a MacBook or an iPad Mini, they don't need anything more for a couple more years. That's one reason Apple stock has been down lately, from $700 a share to $525.

But it doesn't seem to matter. As soon as the iPhone 5S is out, you know those lines are going to stretch out the door again.

Until then, don't waste your money.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.