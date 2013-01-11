Kroger pharmacies getting 100 flu vaccine doses Friday

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - All Kroger store pharmacies will receive 100 additional doses of the flu vaccine Friday. Many area resents have experienced difficulty finding a flu shot this year.

Health officials say although the flu is more widespread across the country, the number of hard-hit states has declined. The only states without widespread flu are California, Mississippi and Hawaii.

Ohio had its first child die from the flu this week.

Employees say hundreds of people have been coming in trying to get a shot. Many say they have seen warnings from the health department or know someone who has gotten sick.

The pharmacy manager at the Kroger on Sylvania and King says if you have not gotten your flu shot yet, don't worry; you will have another chance.

"The supply is pretty tight. We just ran out yesterday. We're getting more in next week. I think we're getting a shipment of well over 100 doses, so by early next week, we should have plenty to give to the general public," said Brad Sheroian, pharmacy manager.

Sheroian says the shipment should come in on Tuesday. He says if you get a flu shot now, it will last through the rest of the season.

Walk-in flu clinics

In response to the recent rise in flu reports, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will be holding walk-in flu clinics. The walk-in flu clinics will run on Monday, January 14th, Tuesday, January 15th, and Wednesday, January 16th from 4pm – 6pm each night. The cost of an adult flu vaccination is $25, and children's vaccination varies by health insurance. Paramount, Medicare and Medicaid can be billed directly.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Health Department at 419-213-4163.

