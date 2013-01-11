Toledo school creates new online program to report dangerous activity

Shootings across the country have school leaders more concerned than ever about crisis plans. Leaders of the Toledo Catholic School Diocese met Friday morning to discuss plans for safety in their schools.

Officials just launched a brand new online program called TIPS, which allows students, parents and faculty to report any type of dangerous activity, such as bullying, weapons, vandalism, plus drug and alcohol use. Users can remain anonymous.

Teachers have been trained on how to respond to those tips and so far, students say it seems to be working.

"Everybody here has noticed that bullying is going down," said student Max Ley.

Students say they would not be afraid to use this quick and easy online tool if needed and like how they can just focus on learning.

"No one has to worry about anything, so they can just listen to the teacher and follow along without having to be nervous," said Hannah Bluhm.

So far about 25 tips have been reported through the system. School officials hope students and parents will continue to use the system and believe it will help them stay a step ahead in preventing danger.

"I think it could only help them feel safer because that means that their families are feeling safer and again, it keeps us in line with our traditional history of being safe and disciplined schools," said prevention and intervention specialist Frank DiLallo.

