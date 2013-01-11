Criticism aplenty over 1st official Duchess Kate portrait - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Criticism aplenty over 1st official Duchess Kate portrait

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the National Portrait Gallery in London on Friday, January 11 for the unveiling of the Duchess' first official portrait.

LONDON (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the National Portrait Gallery in London on Friday, January 11  for the unveiling of the Duchess' first official portrait.

Middleton was thrilled with the portrait, according to The Guardian newspaper. They quote her as telling artist Paul Emsley that the painting was 'just amazing.'

The portrait has not received such a warm response across the internet. A culture editor for The Guardian said it looked like a "Twilight" movie poster. A Twitter user suggested to make it the unofficial portrait. Many are also commenting across Facebook and other social media sites.

About the portrait, CBS reports Emsley said, "As I say, it is an honor for an artist to do this. But also it is technically difficult because of who she is. So there's a great sense of satisfaction about at least having gotten it done. Because there were times where I thought it wasn't going to work. I must be honest. But eventually persistence pays off and you get there in the end."

