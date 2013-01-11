Oregon voters likely to weigh school levy in 2013

OREGON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Oregon School Board took the next step needed to place a levy on the ballot.

The official vote to put a levy on the ballot is expected to take place at the January 22 meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Zalar says it will be used for expenses such as textbooks, busses and building maintenance.

Like most districts across the state, Oregon has been hit by declining revenue.

"In the last several years, we've seen a loss of revenue due to state cuts and the economy," said Zalar. "Property valuations have dropped. It's important we renew the levy so we don't see even more depletion of resources."

