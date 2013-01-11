Lenawee County man to appear in court for murder charge

A man was arraigned Friday morning after police say he murdered an elderly woman in her home mid-November.

ADRIAN, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Steven Storm, who is accused of murdering Sandra Johnson of Addison, is scheduled to appear in Lenawee County Court Friday morning.

He faces an open murder charge after Johnson's body was discovered at a boat dock at Crispell Lake.

The pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Storm has not yet made a plea and could do so at this hearing.

