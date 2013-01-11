Construction picks up with warm spell

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The warmer temperatures are bringing work crews back out on the roads this week.

After cleaning and prepping equipment for the next storm, the Ohio Department of Transportation says workers are out doing more road maintenance than usual. They're also getting a head start on drainage cleaning and overhead bridge work.

Some new projects are starting this week, too. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 11 and continuing next week, crews will be cleaning overhead bridges on I-75. Most of this will happen in the mornings, but cars should be ready to make room for oversized sweeper trucks.

ODOT says all of this work could slow down traffic, so officials remind drivers to slow down in those work zones.

