Trial date set for Moody Manor shooting suspects

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A March 18 trial date has been set for the three men charged with murdering a 1-year-old girl.

Keshawn Jennings, James Moore and Antwaine Jones are all accused of the deadly shooting that happened at the Moody Manor Apartments in north Toledo back in August.

Keondra Hooks died. Her 2-year-old sister, Leondra, was seriously hurt. The two were sleeping in an apartment when shots were fired into the residence.

