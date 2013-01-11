Trial date set for Moody Manor shooting suspects

Family members of two children who were shot in a central Toledo apartment complex are calling the shooting a "senseless act of violence." One has died from the shooting and another remains in serious condition.

Creonna Ballard, sister of James Moore, suspect in Moody Manor murder says her brother is innocent when it comes to the murder of 1-year-old Keondra Hooks and felonious assault on her 2-year-old sister Leondra.

Sister of suspect in Moody Manor murder says brother is innocent

A total of $5 million bond was issued with no possibility of paying 10 percent. That includes $1 million in bond for each suspect plus additional bond for other charges.

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A March 18 trial date has been set for the three men charged with murdering a 1-year-old girl.

Keshawn Jennings, James Moore and Antwaine Jones are all accused of the deadly shooting that happened at the Moody Manor Apartments in north Toledo back in August.

Keondra Hooks died. Her 2-year-old sister, Leondra, was seriously hurt. The two were sleeping in an apartment when shots were fired into the residence.

